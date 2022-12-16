Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

