KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 102,169 shares traded.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.