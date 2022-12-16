KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 102,169 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $121,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $144,000.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.