KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KL Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. KL Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KL Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

