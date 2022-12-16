Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Trading Down 6%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLKNF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.53) to €13.10 ($13.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a €5.60 ($5.89) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.