Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Reaches $601,764.10

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and $601,764.10 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00243762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00052566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,196,812 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

