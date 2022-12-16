Konnect (KCT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $19,259.20 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05293454 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.78 or 0.29044194 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

