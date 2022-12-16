Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KTB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

KTB stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

