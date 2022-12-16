Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Shares Up 4.9%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

