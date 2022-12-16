Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Lam Research by 28.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 223,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.71. 12,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,046. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

