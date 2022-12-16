Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

