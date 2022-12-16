Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.65

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.65 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 2339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,513 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

