Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Latham Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

