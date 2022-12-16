Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

