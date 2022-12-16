Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CNI traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $121.53. 48,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

