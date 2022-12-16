Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $57.49. 83,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

