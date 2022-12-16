Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Lazard Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.33 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

