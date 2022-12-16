Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,798,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 28,279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,091.6 days.

OTCMKTS LNVGF remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

