Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,798,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 28,279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,091.6 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNVGF remained flat at $0.81 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.