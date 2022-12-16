Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Trading Up 3.5%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 6,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,610,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a P/E ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.