Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 40.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

LYSFY opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

