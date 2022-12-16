Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK stock remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,586. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Insider Activity at Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182,856. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,595,923 shares of company stock worth $6,032,824. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

