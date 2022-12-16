Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Shares of LSAK stock remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,586. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.
