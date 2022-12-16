Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $47,920,000 after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

