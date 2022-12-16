LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $104.04

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.04, but opened at $100.46. LGI Homes shares last traded at $103.61, with a volume of 654 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,914,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

