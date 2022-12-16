LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $104.04

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.04, but opened at $100.46. LGI Homes shares last traded at $103.61, with a volume of 654 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,914,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

