LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $104.04

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.04, but opened at $100.46. LGI Homes shares last traded at $103.61, with a volume of 654 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
