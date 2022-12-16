Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 5.8%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.62. 91,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,148,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.
Li Auto Trading Up 2.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.