Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 5.8%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.62. 91,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,148,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

