Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LBRDA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $73.10 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

