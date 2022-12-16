Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Reaches $1,316.43 on Top Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,316.43 or 0.07757741 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $10.75 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.05329636 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00490480 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.43 or 0.29061180 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
