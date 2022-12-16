Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $133,600.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LWAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

