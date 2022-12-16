LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.