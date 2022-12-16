Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.71. Lincoln National shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 27,450 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 68.3% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

