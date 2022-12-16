Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 61,150 shares.The stock last traded at $162.85 and had previously closed at $164.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.