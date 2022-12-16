Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Linear

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

