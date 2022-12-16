Linear Price Hits $0.0054 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $54.30 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

