Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Gordon Crawford Purchases 100,000 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,838,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LGF-A opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

