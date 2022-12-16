Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.44 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $105.76 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002447 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005242 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 139,957,989 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.