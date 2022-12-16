Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $98.36 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $98.36 million and $1.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002496 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005183 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 139,959,776 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

