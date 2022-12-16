Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Down 3.1%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50). 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.80 ($0.51).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.45 million and a PE ratio of 311.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.15.

About Livermore Investments Group

(Get Rating)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

