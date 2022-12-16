Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LITT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.