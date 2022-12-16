Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

LBPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,096. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.