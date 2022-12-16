Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.85. 42,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,083. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.70. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

