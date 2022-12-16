Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.70.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

