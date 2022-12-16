LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $4,280,000.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,635. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile



LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

