Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at 0.39 during trading on Friday. Lucero Energy has a one year low of 0.28 and a one year high of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PSHIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.05.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

