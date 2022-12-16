Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSHIF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.02.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at 0.39 during midday trading on Friday. Lucero Energy has a 1 year low of 0.28 and a 1 year high of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.48.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

