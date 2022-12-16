LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.24 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00031391 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $78.24 million and $813,773.50 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
