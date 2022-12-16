Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,850. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

