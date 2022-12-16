LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $3,807.74 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXO has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $899.76 or 0.05343346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00489327 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.07 or 0.28992850 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

