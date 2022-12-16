LVZ Inc. Sells 34 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.68 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

