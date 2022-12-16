MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 35,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTSI opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

