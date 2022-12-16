Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $5.58 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

