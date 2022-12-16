Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $1.84 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

