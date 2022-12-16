MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Cap of $69.22 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $69.22 million and approximately $46,888.52 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

